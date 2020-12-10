Live on KBVO: Llano-Hallettsville vie for spot in 3A state championship game

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — One ticket will be booked for the University Interscholastic League 3A-Division 1 state championship game Thursday night.

Undefeated Llano will face surging Hallettsville at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex at 7 p.m in the 3A state semifinals. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com.

Llano (13-0) used a last-minute touchdown against Lago Vista for a 31-25 win last week to keep its dream season alive. The Yellow Jackets have run the table, facing little resistance from the opposition. Llano’s six-point win against Lago Vista was only its second game of the season decided by one score.

The Yellow Jackets are on their deepest playoff run since 2007.

Hallettsville (12-2) dropped two early, non-district games against challenging opponents before reeling off nine straight wins to reach the state semifinals. The Brahmas are led by running back and current 2021 Texas Longhorns commit, Jonathon Brooks.

Hallettsville rallied in the fourth quarter to score 13 unanswered points for a 23-21 victory over Columbus last week.

The winner will face either Jim Ned or Mount Vernon in the state final at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.

