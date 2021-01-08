Live on KBVO: Liberty Hill’s inspiring playoff run reaches 5A state semifinals vs. Crosby

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill is one step away from playing for a state championship in its first season in 5A football. The Panthers Slot-T offense has been confounding opponents throughout the postseason. Crosby (11-3) is the next opponent in Liberty Hill’s way.

The undefeated Panthers (12-0) will meet Crosby at Bryan’s Green Stadium in the UIL 5A-Division 2 state semifinals on Friday night. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Hill is playing this season for its head coach.

Coach Jeff Walker died on Nov. 30 after an extended fight with cancer. The epitome of Liberty Hill toughness Walker continued coaching throughout his treatment. He was on the sidelines for Liberty Hill’s game against Austin Navarro 10 days before he died.

Making the move from 4A to 5A this season, Liberty Hill blew through the regular season undefeated with a relentless rushing attack.

Following Walker’s death, Liberty Hill opened the postseason with two shutout wins against Leander Glenn and Boerne Champion. 51-0 and 41-0.

The Panthers posted 56 points in back-to-back weeks — close wins against Rouse and Sharyland Pioneer to reach the state semifinals. So far, no team has been able to stop this inspired team. Crosby finished second in District 12-5A, missing out on the district title in the final night of the regular season to Nederland.

Crosby defeated Fort Bend Marshall 37-28 last week in the region finals.

The winner will play the winner of Rider and Aledo in the 5A-D2 state championship next week.

How to find KBVO