Live on KBVO: Cedar Park-Manvel clash for spot in 5A state semifinals

FILE – Cedar Park players enter the field (KXAN)

BRYAN, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park is on its deepest playoff run since 2015 when the Timberwolves won the 5A-Division 2 state championship. Cedar Park will have to get through its toughest opponent to reach the 5A-D1 state semifinals.

Cedar Park (12-0) meets Manvel (9-1) in a showdown of powerhouse programs Friday afternoon in Bryan at Green Stadium. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or KXAN.com, starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Manvel ended Cedar Park’s season in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. In 2017, Manvel routed Cedar Park 56-17 in the region semifinals on their way to an appearance in the 5A state championship game. In 2016, the two teams met in a region semifinal matchup with Manvel winning 47-35.

Cedar Park won the District 11-5A championship on their way to an undefeated season. Manvel won the District 10-5A championship with its lone loss coming to state power Galena Park North Shore in the third week of the regular season.

Cedar Park hasn’t played a one-score game during the 2020 season. The Timberwolves’ closest win came last week — a 27-16 win against New Braunfels Canyon.

The winner of this region final will play the winner of Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the 5A-Division 1 state semifinals.

How to find KBVO

  • Virtual: Channel 14
  • Spectrum: Channel 7 or 1215
  • Grande: Channel 18 or 818
  • Suddenlink: Channel 12
  • Google Fiber: Channel 8
  • AT&T U-verse: Channel 7 and 1007

