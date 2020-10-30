LIVE FRIDAY: Westlake football returns with district matchup against Hays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a week off the schedule due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program, Westlake football hopes to continue its dominance through the first half of the season. Hays is looking to break through in the district standings.

The Eanes Independent School District suspended practice at all levels of the Westlake football program during the week of Oct. 18, due to four positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students. The positive cases were within the entire Westlake football program, not just varsity, a district spokesperson said at the time.

As a result, Westlake’s varsity game against Bowie was rescheduled from Oct. 23 to Nov. 12. Westlake will be playing its first game in two weeks, hosting Hays at Chaparral Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN’s Westlake livestream page.

The Chaps haven’t missed a step following their 2019 6A state championship season. Westlake (2-0, 4-0) is controlling their contests on both sides of the ball. The Chaps defense has posted shutouts in three of the four games, while the offense has scored more than 50 points in every game.

The Chaparrals have held 14 of the last 16 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season.

In the district standings, Hays (2-1, 3-2) is right behind Lake Travis and Westlake. Hays’ only blemish in the district is a 70-35 home loss to Lake Travis when the Cavaliers really pulled away in the fourth quarter for the lopsided final score.

How to find KBVO