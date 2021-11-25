LIVE FRIDAY: Westlake football faces PSJA-North in the 3rd round of the state playoffs

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Westlake football’s quest for a three-peat takes the Chaparrals to San Antonio for a third round matchup with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North at the Alamodome.
If you live in the Austin TV market, you can watch the game live on KBVO and in this story on KXAN.com Friday at 4 p.m.
Westlake (12-0) won the 6A-Division 1 title in 2020 and the 6A-Division 2 championship in 2020. The Chaparrals finished the regular season as the No. 1 6A team in the state and No. 3 in the country by MaxPreps.
In 2021, Westlake has outscored its opponents 697-100.
The Chaps will be riding a 36-game winning streak into the third round of the playoffs, dating back to the 2019 regular season.
How to find KBVO
- AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
- DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
- Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
- Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
- Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
- Over the Air: Channel 14
- Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
- Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)