LIVE FRIDAY: Westlake football faces PSJA-North in the 3rd round of the state playoffs

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Westlake football’s quest for a three-peat takes the Chaparrals to San Antonio for a third round matchup with Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North at the Alamodome.

If you live in the Austin TV market, you can watch the game live on KBVO and in this story on KXAN.com Friday at 4 p.m.

Westlake (12-0) won the 6A-Division 1 title in 2020 and the 6A-Division 2 championship in 2020. The Chaparrals finished the regular season as the No. 1 6A team in the state and No. 3 in the country by MaxPreps.

In 2021, Westlake has outscored its opponents 697-100.

The Chaps will be riding a 36-game winning streak into the third round of the playoffs, dating back to the 2019 regular season.

