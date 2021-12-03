LIVE FRIDAY: Liberty Hill, Alamo Heights meet in the 5A state football playoffs

Liberty Hill lines up before kick off for a 2019 home game. (Photo: KXAN)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill football is in the regional final round for the fifth straight year after defeating Rouse 56-33 over Thanksgiving weekend. Now, the Panthers are setting sights on their second straight trip to the state semifinals.

If you live in the Austin TV market, you can watch Liberty Hill (11-2) take on Alamo Heights (13-0) in the 5A-Division 2 regional finals Friday at 7 p.m. on KBVO and KXAN.com.

This is Liberty Hill’s first run in 5A, but the Panthers have proved they belong over the course of the 2021 season. The Panthers have dominated in the playoffs, winning their first three postseason games by at least three touchdowns.

Alamo Heights is undefeated this season, winning District 15-5A. The Mules defeated Marble Falls 10-7 last week to advance to the regional final.

The two teams will meet at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

