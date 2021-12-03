LIVE FRIDAY: Liberty Hill, Alamo Heights meet in the 5A state football playoffs

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Liberty Hill lines up before kick off for a 2019 home game. (Photo: KXAN)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill football is in the regional final round for the fifth straight year after defeating Rouse 56-33 over Thanksgiving weekend. Now, the Panthers are setting sights on their second straight trip to the state semifinals.

If you live in the Austin TV market, you can watch Liberty Hill (11-2) take on Alamo Heights (13-0) in the 5A-Division 2 regional finals Friday at 7 p.m. on KBVO and KXAN.com.

This is Liberty Hill’s first run in 5A, but the Panthers have proved they belong over the course of the 2021 season. The Panthers have dominated in the playoffs, winning their first three postseason games by at least three touchdowns.

Alamo Heights is undefeated this season, winning District 15-5A. The Mules defeated Marble Falls 10-7 last week to advance to the regional final.

The two teams will meet at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

How to find KBVO

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 14
  • Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Anderson vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/21: Cedar Park vs Pflugerville | 7 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Georgetown vs. Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/11: Veterans Memorial vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/12: Hutto vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/19: New Braunfels vs. Westlake | 7 p.m.
  • 11/26: Westlake vs PSJA North | 4 p.m.
  • 11/26: Rouse vs Liberty Hill | 7 p.m.
  • 12/3: Liberty Hill vs Alamo Heights | 7 p.m.
  • 12/4: Vandegrift vs Westlake | 2 p.m.
  • 12/4: Lake Travis vs Brennan | 2 p.m.

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss