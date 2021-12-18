LIVE BLOG: Liberty Hill fights back, tying 5A title game at halftime

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill is one win away from completing its dream of becoming state champions. The Panthers are back in the state title game for the first time since 2018, facing South Oak Cliff Saturday in the 5A Division 2 game.

After an 8-2 regular season, the Panthers defeated Bastrop 57-7, Boerne-Champion 51-14, Leander Rouse 56-33, Alamo Heights 43-40, and Crosby 42-14 to make it to the 5A Division II state championship game.

Liberty Hill is playing inspired football with the slogan — “Walker Tough”. The Panthers’ former head coach Jeff Walker passed away from cancer before the team’s playoff run in 2020. Walker’s brother Kent took over as head coach, leading Liberty Hill to the state semifinals in 2020 and the state title game in 2021.

South Oak Cliff is aiming at Dallas ISD’s first football state championship since 1950. Liberty Hill won state championships in 2006 and 2007.

This live blog will be updated with highlights, news and notes during the Liberty Hill-South Oak Cliff state championship game.

Liberty Hill vs. South Oak Cliff live blog

STILL FIGHTING: Liberty Hill handled SOC’s first punch and countered with an excellent second quarter, tying the game at 14 in the final seconds of the first half.

Andon Thomas scores his second touchdown of the day from the 1-yard line. Liberty Hill is back in business.

SCORE: South Oak Cliff and Liberty Hill tied at 10

MOMENTUM: It took Liberty Hill’s offense some time to get adjusted, but it’s clicking in the second quarter.

Joe Pitchford breaks loose for a 62-yard run down the left sideline. Liberty Hill is in business at the SOC 4-yard line with a minute to go in the half.

LIBERTY HILL BREAKS LOOSE 👀



Joe Pitchford breaks off a huge run to put Liberty Hill in scoring position late in the second quarter, down 14-7!@JackBox | @uiltexas | #UILState | #UILonBally pic.twitter.com/YzcyDiHcLU — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) December 18, 2021

PIVOTAL ANSWER: Liberty Hill is on the board.

Andon Thomas bullies through the South Oak Cliff defense for a 10-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. Liberty Hill desperately needed a score with the state title game potentially slipping away. It’s a new ballgame with four minutes to go in the half.

SCORE: South Oak Cliff leads 14-7

DIME: South Oak Cliff’s Kevin-Henry Jennings and Jamyri Cauley linked up for the touchdown of the state championsip weekend. Henry-Jennings threw to the corner of the end zone where only Cauley could catch it. The sophomore receiver didn’t disappoint, diving for the touchdown.

Liberty Hill is in a big hole, trailing SOC 14-0.

SCORE: South Oak Cliff leads 14-0

BACK ON TRACK: Liberty Hill’s Slot-T offense doesn’t get stopped often, but SOC was up to the challenge on the Panthers’ first drive, forcing a three-and-out.

The Panthers put together a strong second drive, moving to the Bears’ 14-yard line before missing a 36-yard field goal. A fast first quarter ends with South Oak Cliff leading 7-0.

SCORE: South Oak Cliff leads Liberty Hill 7-0.

TD SOC: South Oak Cliff is on the board during the first drive of the game. Liberty Hill just couldn’t stop the Bears on the third and fourth down. Corinthean Coleman catches SOC’s first-ever state championship game touchdown.

SCORE: South Oak Cliff leads 7-0

SOUTH OAK CLIFF STRIKES FIRST 🔥



Corinthean Coleman hauls in the pass on 4th and 6 to give the Bears a 7-0 lead!@JackBox | @uiltexas | #UILState | #UILonBally pic.twitter.com/gK9r4GC9Fc — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) December 18, 2021

FAST START: Neither team is holding anything back during the first moments of the 5A Division 2 championship game. Liberty Hill was unsuccessful in an onside kick attempt on the opening kick off.

South Oak Cliff converted on 4th-and-6 to keep its first drive alive.