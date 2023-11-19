AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Liberty Hill Panthers were swept by Lucas Lovejoy in the Class 5A volleyball state championship match Saturday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 in favor of the Leopards, who were led by Gentry Barker’s 17 kills and 11 digs. She was named the match’s most valuable player.

Annie Witt notched nine kills and 11 digs for the Panthers while Gigi Mason and Kealy Dirner each had five kills. The Panthers hit .167 with 34 kills for the match and the Leopards hit .246 with 50 kills.

Carson Glenn and Ana Hight each had 14 assists for the Panthers and Brooklyn Escobar had 11 digs.

Liberty Hill ended the season 46-9 and defeated the 2022 5A champs Colleyville Heritage in the semifinals Friday.