Liberty Hill, Rouse meet in a 5A playoff rematch — watch live Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Liberty Hill and Rouse will meet Friday in a 5A playoff rematch at Pflugerville’s The Pfield. The winner will advance to the region final — moving just two games away from the state championship round.

If you live in the Austin TV market, you can watch the game live on KBVO and in this story on KXAN.com at 7 p.m. Friday.

Last year, Liberty Hill defeated Rouse 56-42 in a high-flying game between the two Central Texas schools. This will be a battle of contrasting styles.

Liberty Hill finds success with the running game. The Panthers have thrown the ball 19 times this season. Rouse wants to pick up chunks of yards through the air with junior quarterback Mason Shorb throwing the ball.

