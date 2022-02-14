Liberty Hill, Rouse hoops play for district title — watch live on KBVO

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A district championship is on the line when Liberty Hill faces Rouse Tuesday night.

KBVO will be in Leander this week for the de-facto District 25-5A title game. You can watch High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Rouse (24-9, 11-2) will be looking for a sweep of Liberty Hill (27-6, 11-2) after defeating the Panthers as the visitors in January. Both teams are playing well at the right time with the state playoffs right around the corner.

Liberty Hill is on a six-game winning streak with its last loss coming against Rouse. The Raiders have won five straight games.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season and playoffs.

