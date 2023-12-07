AUSTIN (KXAN) — Liberty Hill finished a game above .500 during the regular season, but they’re undefeated when it counts the most in the postseason.

The Panthers (10-4) take on 2022 5A Division II runner-up Port Neches-Groves (13-1) in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress, and two dominant rushing offenses are set to clash for a spot in the state title game.

The teams have combined to rumble for more than 9,000 yards this season, and while Port Neches-Groves mixes in a pass quite a bit more than Liberty Hill does, expect two teams who know how to run go at each other with brute force.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said the Panthers’ path to the postseason was one of overcoming adversity time and time again.

“We’ve overcome a lot this year and I’ve never doubted them once,” he said. “This team’s toughness and brotherhood, you have to have that at this time of year. The bond they have is their strength.”

Injuries hampered the Panthers throughout the season, but the system and culture Liberty Hill has built was able to carry them through the tough times and put them in position for another run at state.

However, Walker said they’ll have to play their “best game of the year” if they’re to beat PNG and advance to the state title game.

“They’re such a well-coached team, and we just have to keep the ball away from them as much as possible,” he said.

That’s exactly what the slot-T offense the Panthers run is designed to do. Liberty Hill has thrown the ball just 50 times between its three quarterbacks this season, and of the Panthers’ 75 touchdowns this season, only four have come through the air. The thing is, the Panthers break long runs all the time, so in a sense, their opponents have the ball a lot — but are playing catch-up.

Senior quarterback Joe Pitchford said state semifinals are nice, but it’s not where the Panthers want to stop.

“We’re locked in on offense and defense and just trying to perfect what we have going,” he said. “There’s not many teams that could lose four games and be where we are right now.”

Liberty Hill has had a wild season. With two district losses to Kerrville Tivy and San Antonio Pieper, the Panthers avenged the Pieper loss with a victory in the regional title game 28-14 on Dec. 1. Liberty Hill also won a game this season while allowing 80 points, an 82-80 circus tent special against Hutto where backs Noah Long and Ben Carter combined for more than 675 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Throw in some injuries and piece-mealing things together during the season, and the Panthers have pretty much seen it all by now.

“We know how to win games, and we locked back in on practice and didn’t give up on this season,” Pitchford said. “To show the younger kids what they can do for years to come would be huge for the program.”