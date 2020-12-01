Liberty Hill football coach Jeff Walker dies at 52

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Liberty Hill High School varsity football coach Jeff Walker died on Monday, according to the school district.

Walker, who was hired in 2017, guided several successful Liberty Hill football teams over the last four years. He was 52.

Walker was on the sidelines for the Panthers final game of the 2020 regular season on Nov. 20 — a win over Austin Navarro. Liberty Hill is preparing for the UIL state playoffs with an 8-0 record during their first season at the 5A level.

Walker has deep ties to the Liberty Hill community and the community is showing its support on social media on Tuesday. Liberty Hill’s Superintendent Steve Snell posted a message on Twitter, saying Walker leaves behind a “Legacy of toughness.”

Legacy of toughness.

Walker was on Liberty Hill’s coaching staff from 2002 to 2008 before leaving for the head coaching position at Rogers High School. Walker returned to replace longtime Liberty Hill coach Jerry Vance before the 2017 season, continuing the program’s tradition of running the Slot-T offense.