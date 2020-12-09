Liberty Hill brings Jeff Walker’s toughness into state playoffs

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — The Liberty Hill football team embarks on its 2020 state playoff campaign with heavy hearts, but an extra dose of toughness.

The Panthers lost their leader, head coach Jeff Walker, last week after an eight-year battle with cancer. Walker was a significant piece of Liberty Hill’s heart and soul, keeping his health condition private, but always keeping his commitment to the players.

Walker was on the sideline coaching his team 11 days before he died. The Panthers defeated Navarro that night to finish off the regular season at 8-0.

Walker was hired to replace Jerry Vance in 2017 and also spent seven seasons in the 2000s with the team as an assistant. Walker carried on the Liberty Hill tradition of success while running the Slot-T offense. The identity of Liberty Hill was toughness with Walker serving as inspiration.

Jeff Walker’s younger brother, Kent, will be the interim coach through the rest of the season.

“It’s been a difficult week. Not only losing your head football coach, but my brother. He meant a lot to me and his biggest thing was make sure we take care of these kids,” Walker said. “Coach Walker is the toughest man I’ve ever known. He didn’t really let it be known how severe it was and he kept fighting and fighting and fighting. His toughness is why his teams are so tough.”

Liberty Hill opens the University Interscholastic League 5A state playoffs on Friday and you can bet they’ll bring a new level of toughness against Leander Glenn.