Leander, Vista Ridge kickoff Thursday in KBVO Big Game of the Week — how to watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Leander Lions are feeling confident after winning a season opener for the first time since 2008. Next, they’ll step up in class against 6A’s Vista Ridge in the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

You can watch the game live on KBVO or in this story on KXAN.com, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The head coaching debut for Vista Ridge’s Chad Scott didn’t go exactly as planned in a 17-7 loss to Bowie, but the Rangers have another shot at the first win of the season against an in-city foe.

Former Vista Ridge head coach Rodney Vincent left for Shallowater in West Texas. Scott was promoted from defensive coordinator to the lead position before the season.

Leander head coach Kris Price said his team is focused and excited to face another Leander rival this week after defeating Glenn 20-17 in the season opener.

How to watch KBVO Big Game of the Week

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 14
  • Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Bastrop vs Glenn | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Hays vs Bowie | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.

