Leander, Vista Ridge kickoff KBVO High School Football LIVE — how to watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Leander Lions are feeling confident after winning a season opener for the first time since 2008. Next, they’ll step up in class against 6A’s Vista Ridge in KBVO’s High School Football Live game of the week.

You can watch the game live on KBVO or in this story on KXAN.com, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The head coaching debut for Vista Ridge’s Chad Scott didn’t go exactly as planned in a 17-7 loss to Bowie, but the Rangers have another shot at the first win of the season against an in-city foe.

Former Vista Ridge head coach Rodney Vincent left for Shallowater in West Texas. Scott was promoted from defensive coordinator to the lead position before the season.

Leander head coach Kris Price said his team is focused and excited to face another Leander rival this week after defeating Glenn 20-17 in the season opener.

How to watch KBVO Big Game of the Week