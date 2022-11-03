AUSTIN (KXAN) — LBJ senior running back Sedrick Alexander went down in Austin football history Thursday night.

With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.

“It’s a blessing to have those people who love you around you, and the community and the team I call my brothers, it just feels so good to do this,” Alexander said. He is committed to Vanderbilt.

After the record-breaking run, he went up to the stands and gave the game ball to his mother.

After he broke the career AISD rushing touchdowns record last week at 67, all Alexander needed was 43 yards against the Cougars to eclipse the career yardage mark. Coming into the game, Alexander had 4,793 yards on the ground and he’s still got some playoff games to add to his record. He rushed for more than 2,200 yards last year with 28 touchdowns to lead the Jags to the Class 4A Division I state championship game.

This season, without the yardage from the game against Crockett (this will be updated later with those numbers once they’re reported), Alexander has rushed for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns.