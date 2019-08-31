Lake Travis stunned in season opener vs. Arlington Lamar

Lake Travis coach Hank Carter talks with an official during Arlington Martin game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis football entered the season ranked third in the Associated Press 6A state rankings.

When the new rankings are unveiled, the Cavaliers won’t be keeping their position. Lake Travis was stunned by unranked Arlington Martin Friday night at Cavalier Field, 35-14.

Tied at 14 at the half, Arlington Martin scored three straight touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Cavaliers.

Arlington Martin executed their offense to perfection effectively moving the ball down the field and frustrating the Lake Travis defense.

These two teams met in the season opener last year, but it was Lake Travis earning the 35-14 victory. The Cavaliers have lost three of their last five season openers.

When Lake Travis lost to Converse Judson in 2016 and 2017 to open the season, the Cavaliers ended the season playing for a state championship.