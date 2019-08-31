Lake Travis stunned in season opener vs. Arlington Lamar

High School Sports

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

Lake Travis coach Hank Carter talks with an official during Arlington Martin game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis football entered the season ranked third in the Associated Press 6A state rankings.

When the new rankings are unveiled, the Cavaliers won’t be keeping their position. Lake Travis was stunned by unranked Arlington Martin Friday night at Cavalier Field, 35-14.

Tied at 14 at the half, Arlington Martin scored three straight touchdowns in the second half to pull away from the Cavaliers.

Arlington Martin executed their offense to perfection effectively moving the ball down the field and frustrating the Lake Travis defense.

These two teams met in the season opener last year, but it was Lake Travis earning the 35-14 victory. The Cavaliers have lost three of their last five season openers.

When Lake Travis lost to Converse Judson in 2016 and 2017 to open the season, the Cavaliers ended the season playing for a state championship.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 9/5
Leander Lions vs Pflugerville Panthers @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/12
Rouse Raiders vs Weiss Wolves @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/19
LBJ Jaguars vs McCallum Knights at House @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Trending Stories

Don't Miss