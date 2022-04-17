GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis won its first boys soccer state championship Saturday night.

Lake Travis defeated Plano High School in penalty kicks for the UIL 6A boys soccer title after the two teams battled through 100 minutes of scoreless soccer.

Lake Travis goal keeper Adam Schantz was the hero of the match, stopping two Plano penalty kicks to clinch the title.

The Cavaliers finished the season with 24 wins and three losses. Lake Travis won seven playoff games by a goal margin of 22-4.