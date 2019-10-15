Lake Travis QB, UT commit likely out for season with foot injury

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis quarterback and University of Texas commit Hudson Card is likely facing a season-ending foot injury.

Card sustained the injury during Lake Travis’ 26-25 win against Westlake on Friday. The senior was still able to lead the Cavaliers on the game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

Lake Travis head coach Hank Carter told KXAN’s Roger Wallace the team is waiting on a second opinion, but could confirm the initial report of the injury. Carter says they will have more information in “a day or two.”

Card’s injury was first reported by Jay Plotkin, a correspondent with the Austin American Statesman.

Card, who committed to the Longhorns in May 2018, has thrown for 1660 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven games this season. The Cavaliers lead the District 25-6A standings with a 6-1 record rebounding from a season opening loss with six straight wins.

Lake Travis has been hit hard with injuries, also losing junior tight end and 2021 UT pledge Lake McRee to a season-ending injury.

The Cavaliers are mainstays in the Texas high school football landscape, routinely making deep postseason runs. Card led Lake Travis to the state semifinals in 2018. Before that, Lake Travis had reached three-straight 6A state championship games.