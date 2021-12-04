Lake Travis meets Brennan in a 6A playoff showdown — watch live on The CW Austin

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis is back in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last six years.
The Cavaliers will face San Antonio Brennan in the 6A regional finals Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Dripping Springs. If you live in the Austin TV market, you can watch the game live on The CW Austin or in this story at KXAN.com.
The Cavaliers are coming off a 35-19 win over Laredo United South, led by senior running back Derrick Johnson’s 211 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
How to find the CW Austin
- AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
- DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)
- Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)
- Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
- Northland Cable: Channel 112 (HD) – 12 (SD)
- Over the Air: Channel 54
- Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
- Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)