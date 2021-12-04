Lake Travis meets Brennan in a 6A playoff showdown — watch live on The CW Austin

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis is back in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last six years.

The Cavaliers will face San Antonio Brennan in the 6A regional finals Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Dripping Springs. If you live in the Austin TV market, you can watch the game live on The CW Austin or in this story at KXAN.com.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 35-19 win over Laredo United South, led by senior running back Derrick Johnson’s 211 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

How to find the CW Austin