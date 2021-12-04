Lake Travis meets Brennan in a 6A playoff showdown — watch live on The CW Austin

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis is back in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last six years.

The Cavaliers will face San Antonio Brennan in the 6A regional finals Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Dripping Springs. If you live in the Austin TV market, you can watch the game live on The CW Austin or in this story at KXAN.com.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 35-19 win over Laredo United South, led by senior running back Derrick Johnson’s 211 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

How to find the CW Austin

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 112 (HD) – 12 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 54
  • Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Anderson vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/21: Cedar Park vs Pflugerville | 7 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Georgetown vs. Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/11: Veterans Memorial vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/12: Hutto vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/19: New Braunfels vs. Westlake | 7 p.m.
  • 11/26: Westlake vs PSJA North | 4 p.m.
  • 11/26: Rouse vs Liberty Hill | 7 p.m.
  • 12/3: Liberty Hill vs Alamo Heights | 7 p.m.
  • 12/4: Vandegrift vs Westlake | 2 p.m.
  • 12/4: Lake Travis vs Brennan | 2 p.m.

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss