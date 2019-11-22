Lake Travis, Madison face off in 6A playoff tilt

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis and San Antonio Madison are meeting in the area round of the 6A-Division 1 state playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Cavaliers hope to keep the streak going against the Mavericks after a 56-35 victory in 2018. This year, Lake Travis is still a dominant state power — even with a back-up quarterback.

Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Card’s foot injury in October vaulted Nate Yarnell into the starting role, and the junior hasn’t missed a beat. Yarnell has thrown nine touchdowns in four starts helping the Cavaliers to a district title and a 21-3 bi-district playoff win over Smithson Valley last week.

Currently, Madison owns an eight-game winning streak. Lake Travis hasn’t lost since the season opener against Arlington Martin.

Lake Travis and Madison will kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Rattler Stadium in San Marcos Friday. You can watch the game live on The CW Austin (KNVA).