Lake Travis advances to 6A Region Final with 52-17 win over Weslaco

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis football continues its march toward the 6A-Division 1 State Championship and Weslaco wasn’t able to get in the Cavaliers way.

The Cavaliers advanced with a 52-17 win over the Weslaco Panthers Friday afternoon at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. This was a rematch from the 2018 region semifinals when Lake Travis rolled over Weslaco 56-14.

Lake Travis was in control from the opening kickoff putting together five scoring drives in the first half for a 31-3 lead at halftime.

The Cavaliers will take on the winner of Laredo United and Converse Judson next week in the Region 4 Finals.

Lake Travis rebounded from a season opening loss to Arlington Martin to reel off 11 straight victories. Only one of those games has been decided by less than a touchdown — a 26-25 win against Westlake.

As one of the premiere programs in Texas, it’s no surprise that Lake Travis is playing deep into the postseason. The Cavaliers had a three-year state championship appearance streak snapped last year losing to Galena Park North Shore in the 6A State Semifinals.

Weslaco finished runner-up in District 31-6A.