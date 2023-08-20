AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Anderson and McCallum kick off Thursday at the 22nd annual Taco Shack Bowl, it’s also the first KBVO Game of the Week of the season.

KBVO will air 11 regular season games on Thursday between teams across the KXAN viewing area along with select playoff games — all live. KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace will announce the game he’ll call on KBVO during Monday’s 6 p.m. news broadcast each week.

Be sure to tune in to KXAN each Monday evening to see where our broadcast crew will be throughout the high school football season. You can watch the KBVO Game of the Week online through the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of the UIL. A subscription fee applies to games on the NFHS Network.

How to find KBVO

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD) Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD/SD) Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD) Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD) Over the Air: Channel 14

Channel 14 Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

The live stream schedule on KXAN.com once again centers around the Westlake Chaparrals. Eight of the Chaps’ regular season games will be streamed live to those in the KXAN viewing area on KXAN.com/Westlake on select Fridays during the year. The season opener for the Chaps is on the road in Missouri City at 7 p.m. against Ridge Point. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m.

The games streamed Friday will re-air on KBVO at 7 p.m. the following Saturday. Westlake has two games on Thursdays during the season, Oct. 5 against Anderson and Nov. 2 against Buda Johnson, and those are KBVO Games of the Week that will air Thursday and will not be streamed on KXAN.com.

Westlake Chaparrals games on KXAN.com