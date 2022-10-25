AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 2 Westlake is inching closer to another perfect regular season, but the Bowie Bulldogs will have something to say about that Thursday at Toney Burger Stadium.

The 6A-District 26 foes kick off at 7:30 p.m. and while both are locked into postseason spots, the Bulldogs could shock the Texas high school football world with a victory over the Chaparrals.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

A win by the Chaparrals would extend their consecutive win streak to 49 games and tie Southlake Carroll and Abilene for the fourth-longest win streak in Texas high school football history. Abilene ran off 49 straight wins from 1954-57 and Southlake Carroll did it from 2004-07.

The Bulldogs have a tough two-game stretch to end the regular season with the Chaps on Thursday and then a season finale with Lake Travis on Nov. 4. Westlake ends the regular season with Buda Johnson at Chaparral Stadium on Nov. 4.

Since it’s a Thursday night game, the live stream is available through the NFHS Network, the official high school football streaming partner of KXAN. Subscription fees are required by the NFHS Network to view the stream. The game will be broadcast on KBVO.

The game will feature two tremendous running backs in Westlake junior Jack Kayser and Bowie senior Max Barnes. Barnes eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing barrier last week after averaging 12.5 yards per carry against Akins, racking up 137 yards on 11 carries and four touchdowns in a 70-0 victory. For the season, Barnes has 1,043 yards on 148 carries and 14 touchdowns.

Kayser could have racked up all kinds of yards against Austin High last week, but he came out of the game after gaining 70 yards on just five carries and two touchdowns. Kayser has 861 yards on the season with 15 touchdowns.

How to find KBVO