AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weiss is looking to make it a winning streak tonight at The Pfield when it hosts Harker Heights in a district matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Wolves have won their last two games, 28-15 over Converse Judson in Week 2 and a wild 49-42 contest over the New Braunfels Unicorns last week. Odessa Permian ended Harker Heights’ three-game winning streak last week 28-27.

The game will be broadcast on KBVO and steamed online by NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of KXAN. The NFHS Network requires subscription fees to view the game.

Harker Heights features a player committed to the Texas Longhorns, offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder helps pave the way for one of the best rushing attacks in Central Texas. Re’shaun Sanford II ranks No. 31 among Texas 11-man players with 681 rushing yards so far this season, good for 170.2 yards per game. As a team, the Knights average 227 rushing yards per game and have scored 12 times on the ground.

Weiss loves to move the ball through the air and uses two quarterbacks to do it. Sophomore Jax Brown and senior Tate Reiland have combined to throw for 928 yards on 70 of 111 completions with 12 touchdowns — each throwing for six scores. Brown has thrown for 476 yards and Reiland for 450.

With the air attack comes big receiving numbers, and three Wolves receivers have gained at least 200 yards so far this season. Micah Gifford, who is committed to Baylor, leads the way with 287 receiving yards on 17 catches with three touchdowns. Adrian Wilson has 254 yards on 12 catches with four touchdowns and Tory Simmons is right at the 200-yard mark with 16 catches and three touchdowns.

Daelen Alexander, committed to Air Force, has rushed for 399 yards with two touchdowns for the Wolves this season.

How to find KBVO