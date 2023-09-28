AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vista Ridge puts its undefeated record on the line in a 6A-District 26 contest Thursday against McNeil at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in the KBVO Game of the Week.

The Rangers kept their perfect record intact with a 28-7 win over Cedar Ridge last week while the Mavericks lost 42-31 to Manor. McNeil is 2-2 on the season.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

Vista Ridge is expected to be in the playoff hunt in the district, and if the Mavericks can pull off the upset, it’ll go miles for them to get in. Vandgridft is the clear No. 1 in the district, but after the Vipers, there are three spots up for grabs with Manor and Round Rock both jumping out to early wins in the district slate.

Defense is the name of the game for Vista Ridge. The Rangers shut out Schertz Clemens 24-0 in Week 3 and haven’t allowed more than 17 points in a game all season. They’ve outscored teams 101-38 this season, scoring at least 21 points each game.

Roger Wallace and Keith Moreland will be on the call starting at 7 p.m. Here’s how you can find KBVO through local cable companies and via antenna:

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD) Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD/SD) Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD) Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD) Over the Air: Channel 14

Channel 14 Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

The game will also be streamed through our official high school football streaming partner NFHSNetwork.com. There’s a subscription fee associated with NFHS Network, so check their website to see if there’s a plan that works for you.

Live updates

6:44 1Q: Vista Ridge goes to playaction and the Rangers hit a big play to James Hester down the middle of the field for 40 yards to set up at the Mavericks’ 25-yard line.

7:56 1Q: Both teams ended their first drives with punts, and we’ll see where the offenses adjust here moving forward.

12:00 1Q: McNeil wins the coin toss and defers its option to the second half, so Vista Ridge will get the ball to begin the game.