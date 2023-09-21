AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pflugerville is looking for its first win of the season and welcomes one of the best 5A-Division II teams in Texas on Thursday night.

The Panthers (0-4) face Belton (4-0), ranked No. 10 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 5A-Division II poll, at 7 p.m. in both teams’ District 11 opener at The Pfield.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

Pflugerville is coming off a heart-breaking 48-42 overtime loss to Bastrop last week that ended up being played a day later than scheduled. The game was originally at Bastrop Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14, but thunderstorms and lightning forced the teams to play the next day and it was moved to Smithville because Cedar Creek had a game there Sept. 15.

All of Belton’s wins have been by one scoring drive or less, including last week’s 41-38 thriller against San Angelo Central at home. The Tigers opened the year with a 35-27 win over Hendrickson, then clipped Brenham 27-20 before edging Huntsville 28-21.

Expect the Tigers to play a physical brand of run-first football against the Panthers. Belton rolled up 287 rushing yards on 42 carries against San Angelo Central last week and has gained 693 yards on the ground so far this season. Shaun Snapp and Reese Rumfield have combined for 528 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through four games.

Roger Wallace and Keith Moreland will have the call along with Noah Gross on the sidelines. Here’s a quick guide to find KBVO on local cable providers:

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD) (HD/SD) Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Channel 51 (HD/SD) Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD) Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD) Over the Air: Channel 14

Channel 14 Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD) Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

For those outside the Austin area, the game is available through NFHS Network, our official streaming partner of Texas high school football. There are monthly and yearly subscriptions available through the NFHS Network.