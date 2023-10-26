AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westwood and Manor slugged it out for four quarters and the Warriors came away with a 28-21 win over Manor to just about solidify a state playoff spot Thursday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

Westwood running back Demani Stewart scored on a 14-yard run with 7:25 left in the third quarter to break a 21-all tie and that ended up being the only score of the second half for either team.

The Warriors took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter, and that’s when things got wild. Manor scored three times in the frame, two on Titus Petteway runs of 1 and 62 yards, and the other on a 67-yard fumble return by Da’Rion Godley.

Petteway’s 62-yard dash was the perfect answer to a Stewart 52-yard run the drive prior. Both runs were impressive in different ways. Petteway simply hit a crease with a head of steam and ran by Westwood defenders with long strides like they were standing still. Stewart broke several tackles on his long run and utilized a spin move to keep his balance before falling into the end zone.

Westwood quarterback Owen Norrell threw for a pair of scores, one a 13-yard pass to Lane Wood for the first touchdown of the game. Norrell rolled to this left and fired a dart to Wood in the front corner of the end zone, putting the ball right on Wood’s numbers. Norrell’s second score came with 0:44 left in the second quarter, a 25-yard play to Brian Perkins who made a nifty move down the sideline to stay in bounds and get across the goal line.

Manor is now all but eliminated from playoff contention, falling to 2-4 in district play. The Mustangs take on Stony Point next week in the season finale. Westwood moved to 4-2 in district play and faces undefeated Vandegrift in the final regular season game next week.

Final: Westwood 28, Manor 21. The defenses stood up in the second half, but Westwood got the go-ahead run from Stewart in the third quarter.

1:36 4Q: Manor tried to throw a screen pass to Petteway on fourth down, but the Warriors are ready for it and stuffed it. Westwood gets the ball back and they can run the clock out to take the win

8:12 4Q: Westwood’s drive doesn’t go the way the Warriors want it to, and to make matters worse, the punt is shanked and only 11 yards. Manor takes over on Westwood’s 30-yard line

9:40 4Q: Manor goes for it on 4th-and-11 but the pass falls incomplete and the Warriors take over on their own 19-yard line

End 3Q: Westwood 28, Manor 21. The Mustangs are driving deep in Warriors territory and will have a 3rd-and-3 play to start the 4Q

7:25 3Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTWOOD: It’s Stewart again, this time he muscles his way in from 14 yards out. PAT good. Warriors 28, Mustangs 21

Halftime: Manor 21, Westwood 21. After the first quarter was a little slow, the second quarter was absolutely bonkers. Manor gets the ball to start the second half.

0:44 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTWOOD: Norrell hits Brian Perkins, and Perkins makes a tremendous move down the sideline to score from 25 yards out. It’s tied again. Mustangs 21, Warriors 21

4:53 2Q: TOUCHDOWN MANOR: Petteway answers with a long touchdown run of his own, a 62-yarder where he just blew past Westwood defenders like they were standing still. PAT good. Mustangs 21, Warriors 14

7:32 2Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTWOOD: This one might end up on Sportscenter tonight, wow! Demani Stewart bursts up the middle on a draw, breaks several tackles along the way and keeps his balance with a little pirouette of sorts and falls into the end zone for a 52-yard score. PAT good. Mustangs 14, Warriors 14

8:27 2Q: SCOOP AND SCORE MANOR: Da’rion Godley is in the right place at the right time and gobbles up a fumble by Norrell and takes it 67 yards the other way to give the Mustangs the lead. PAT good. Mustangs 14, Warriors 7

11:00 2Q: TOUCHDOWN MANOR: Titus Petteway finishes off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown. With the PAT, we’re all tied up. Warriors 7, Mustangs 7

End 1Q: Westwood 7, Manor 0. Warriors get on the board first but the Mustangs are driving

3:46 1Q: TOUCHDOWN WESTWOOD: The Warriors strike first late in the first quarter with a 13-yard pass from Owen Norrell to Lane Wood. PAT good. Warriors 7, Mustangs 0