AUSTIN (KXAN) — Both Hendrickson and Georgetown are looking to bounce back from losses last week as the teams meet Thursday night at The Pfield.

The game will air live at 7 p.m. on KBVO and will be streamed online through the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of KXAN. Subscription fees are required to see the game through the NFHS Network.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Hendrickson (1-3, 0-1) dropped its district opener to Glenn 38-28 last week, and Georgetown (2-2, 0-1) has lost two consecutive games with a district loss to College Station A&M Consolidated 48-34 last week.

For the Georgetown Eagles, junior running back Andrew Petter scored four times against A&M Consolidated and had nearly 150 total yards from scrimmage. He rushed for three touchdowns with 43 yards on 15 carries, and he caught seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Petter has 13 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns on the year, and the combined total of 15 scores puts him in some elite company across the state of Texas. Entering play Thursday, Petter is tied for No. 14 in Texas in total touchdowns, and he’s averaging 3.8 touchdowns per game. He’s rushed for 668 yards on 80 carries for far this year and he’s caught 11 passes for 152 yards.

In a loss to Liberty Hill, Petter went off. He averaged 13 yards per carry en route to 234 yards on 18 carries with four touchdowns.