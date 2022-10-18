AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neither Vandegrift nor Cedar Ridge has lost in the past three weeks, but unfortunately for one of them, that’s going to change Thursday at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

Cedar Ridge was 1-3 through four games, but the Raiders have rattled off three consecutive wins against Westwood, Stony Point and most recently Manor. However, the Raiders have a tall task ahead of them in the Vandegrift Vipers. The Vipers, currently undefeated in district play, haven’t lost since their season opener against Dripping Springs and are coming off a 30-22 win over Round Rock.

The game will air at 7 p.m. on KBVO and will be live-streamed on the NFHS Network, the official high school football streaming partner of KXAN. Subscription fees are required to view the game on the NFHS Network.

The Vipers are led by quarterback Brayden Buchanan, who is committed to Baylor, but to play baseball. Buchanan is quite a football player, too, and hasn’t thrown an interception all season. He’s completed 102 of 152 passes for 1,602 yards with 16 touchdowns, and his favorite target is junior Miles Coleman. Coleman has reeled in 44 catches for 861 yards, which is No. 20 on the Texas receiving yardage list, with eight touchdowns.

Cedar Ridge scored on offense, defense and special teams against the Mustangs in the shutout victory. The Raiders kicked a field goal, scored on a 5-yard run, fumble recovery and an interception return all in the second quarter to claim their third consecutive win.