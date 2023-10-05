AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake and Anderson are meeting a day earlier than normal in a 6A-District 26 matchup at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nelson Field in the KBVO Game of the Week.

Both squads are coming off wins last week — the Chaparrals took care of Del Valle 58-0 and the Trojans thumped Akins 50-13 — and if the Trojans pulled off an upset, it would put them in an excellent position to grab the fourth playoff spot out of the district. Anderson is tied with Bowie and Buda Johnson for fourth with a 2-2 record.

The Chaps, meanwhile, are looking to continue their run of dominance in the district. They are tied with Dripping Springs at the top of the district with a 3-0 mark, and a win would set up a game for first place with the Tigers next week.

Westlake running back Jack Kayser is looking for another big game coming off the win over the Cardinals where he scored on two short runs in the first half and took the rest of the night off. He has 384 yards on 77 carries with six touchdowns this season, but he shines when the Chaps need him. Against Lake Travis in the 20-14 victory Sept. 22, he rushed for 161 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown.

Anderson can counter with one of the best all-around athletes in the city with junior wide receiver Ed Small. Small has already verbally committed to the Texas Longhorns for baseball, but he’s certainly talented on the gridiron as well. He’s averaging 114.7 receiving yards per game this season, hauling in 48 passes for 688 yards with 14 touchdowns. Every pass he caught against Akins went for a touchdown to gain 44 yards on four catches, and earlier in the season he torched Bowie for 171 yards on seven catches. He followed up that performances with a 15-catch, 188-yard night against Johnson, scoring three times.

Joe Taylor and Ricky Doyle will be on the call, and the game will stream through the NFHS Network, our official streaming partner for high school football. Due to the agreement we have with NFHS Network, there won’t be a stream on KXAN.com/Westlake since it’s a Thursday night game.