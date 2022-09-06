AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the start of district play for Westlake and Akins, and they’ll kick things off a day earlier than usual at Toney Burger Stadium in southwest Austin.

The Chaparrals are seeking their 43rd consecutive win when they meet the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on KBVO.

Westlake defeated Converse Judson 47-14 behind a huge game from senior Jaden Greathouse. He’s committed to Notre Dame and caught five passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and included another score on a 60-yard punt return.

Junior Brett Skinner started his first game of the season at quarterback and looked great, completing 11 of 13 passes for 241 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior running back Jack Kayser notched his second 100-yard game of the season, ending right at the century mark on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

Senior Nate Weyand led the way defensively with eight tackles while Will Courtney, Nathan Blue and Cade Boenig each had seven. Will Magids made his second interception in as many games and Colton Vasek had a pair of quarterback sacks.

Akins is coming off a 38-7 loss to Elgin last week and they’ve been outscored 102-21 in two games this season. The Eagles lost their first game of the season to Hays 64-14.

Since it’s a Thursday night game, there’s not a stream available on KXAN.com. Those who want to watch the game will need to go through the NFHS Network, the official streaming partner of KXAN.

