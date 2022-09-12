AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Manor Mustangs take their undefeated record Thursday to the Palace on Parmer in KBVO’s Big Game of the Week.

The Mustangs take on McNeil (2-1) at 7 p.m. at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in northwest Austin coming off an impressive 42-15 win over Copperas Cove. It’s the district opener for both teams.

McNeil is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Hendrickson last week, but blasted its two previous opponents. The Mavericks thumped Del Valle 49-13 to start the season and won a Week 2 matchup with Pflugerville 48-7.

In addition to the game airing on KBVO, NFHS Network will live stream the game. NFHS Network is the official streaming partner for KXAN’s Thursday night high school football coverage. A subscription fee for the NFHS Network is required.

Brothers lead the high-octane Mustangs offense that’s scoring 36.3 points per game so far this season. Senior running back Quinten Joyner, committed to Southern California and rated the eighth-best recruit in Texas at his position by 247Sports, is averaging 145.3 rushing yards per game with nine touchdowns.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

After rushing for 43 yards in the season opener against LBJ, Joyner has been on fire since then. He turned in a 202-yard game against San Antonio Cornerstone Christian in Week 2 and 191 yards against Copperas Cove. Against Cornerstone Christian, he needed just 13 carries to rack up all that yardage and score four touchdowns. Against Copperas Cove, he had eight carries and three went for scores.

His younger brother, sophomore Quintaelyn Joyner, calls the signals for the Mustangs at quarterback. He’s 32-for-59 passing for 590 yards and five touchdowns thus far. He threw for 292 yards on 17 of 28 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions against Copperas Cove last week.

The Mavericks have rushed for nearly 900 yards over their first three games, led by sophomore Joshua Williams. Williams has 42 carries for 347 yards with a touchdown while Kaleb Cooper has 325 yards on 34 carries with three scores. Cooper scored on a 99-yard run against Pflugerville this season.

Senior quarterback Brad Whittenburg has thrown for 358 yards with seven touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards this season.