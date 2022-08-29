AUSTIN (KXAN) — Both LBJ and Weiss are coming off Week 1 losses, so one of them will pick up their first win of the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on KBVO.

The KBVO Big Game of the Week heads to Nelson Field for the matchup, and while LBJ is looking for its first win as a Class 5A team after falling 33-20 to Manor, Weiss is trying to find its footing following a 31-14 loss to Round Rock.

LBJ running back Sedrick Alexander, who is committed to Vanderbilt, rushed for 55 yards on 18 carries with a pair of touchdowns for the Jaguars in the loss to the Mustangs. The Jags need to get him going early if they want to grab their first win of the season over the Wolves.

Weiss sophomore quarterback Jax Brown completed 10 of 15 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns against the Dragons, but the Wolves were held to 63 rushing yards on 23 carries.

A live stream of the game will be provided by the NFHS Network, the official high school football streaming partner of KXAN.

In last week’s KBVO Game of the Week, Anderson walloped rival McCallum 49-3 to win the 21st Taco Shack Bowl.

How to find KBVO