Vandegrift takes on DeSoto in the Class 6A-Division II championship game Saturday at AT&T Stadium. (KXAN photo/Andy Way)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Vandegrift Vipers have already made school history just by getting to the Class 6A-Division II state championship game, but they’re not happy just to be there.

After losing their first game of the season to Dripping Springs on a late field goal by the Tigers, the Vipers have won 14 consecutive games. However, their opponent in Saturday’s title game, the DeSoto Eagles, are as battle-tested as they come and will be the Vipers everything they can handle.

DeSoto is 13-2 on the season with losses to Duncanville, who is playing for the 6A-Division I championship later Saturday, and St. Frances Academy of Baltimore, Maryland. St. Frances plays a national schedule and led powerhouse IMG Academy for a portion of their matchup before losing 27-16.

The Eagles feature senior wide receiver Johntay Cook II, the No. 5 overall recruit in Texas who has committed to the Texas Longhorns. Cook’s numbers this year are tremendous — 81 catches for 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns — so it’s going to take a complete team effort for the Vipers to slow him down. They have a 1,000-yard rusher in sophomore Deondrae Riden Jr. as well, plus quarterback DJ Bailey has thrown for more than 3,500 yards this season.

Vandegrift can counter with quarterback Brayden Buchanan, a terrific overall athlete who is committed to Baylor to play baseball, along with speedy wideout Miles Coleman and running back Alex Witt. Coleman has also had a great season with 94 catches for 1,609 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns, and Witt is over 1,000 yards on the ground. Buchanan has thrown for 3,292 yards with 29 touchdowns against five interceptions.

The game is being broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest, but if you can’t get the game on TV, follow along with our live updates.

Live updates

Halftime: DeSoto 21, Vandegrift 10. DeSoto has fumbled twice inside the 10-yard line but the Eagles have been able to rack up 319 total yards to Vandegrift’s 133.

3:20 2Q: TOUCHDOWN DESOTO – Riden bullies his way into the end through Vandegrift defenders for a 4-yard touchdown run. PAT good. Eagles 21, Vipers 10

4:32 2Q: Vandegrift doesn’t do much on the ensuing offensive drive following the turnover and they have to punt. DeSoto gets great field position on the Vandegrift 44-yard line to start the drive.

6:41 2Q: DeSoto’s Deondrae Riden Jr. coughs up the ball at the 2-yard line going in and the Vipers fall on it. Huge play by Alex Foster to force the fumble and Oliver Yndo jumps on it.

8:42 2Q: TOUCHDOWN VANDEGRIFT – Witt lines up to take the snap and surges behind the big offensive line for a 1-yard touchdown. A much-needed answer by the Vipers there. PAT good after a false start penalty moved it back five yards. Eagles 14, Vipers 10

8:58 2Q: Vandegrift’s Alex Witt gets the edge and bursts 57 yards down the sideline to set the Vipers up in DeSoto’s red zone.

9:19 2Q: TOUCHDOWN DESOTO – The Eagles turn the fumble recovery into points quickly. Bailey fires a pass out to Tre Wisner, another player committed to the Texas Longhorns, and Wisner turn the play into a 10-yard touchdown. Eagles 14, Vipers 3

9:43 2Q: After an officials review, an incomplete pass by Buchanan is overturned to a fumble and DeSoto takes over on the Vandegrift 17-yard line.

11:05 2Q: TOUCHDOWN DESOTO – The Eagles’ offense is lightning fast and they showed it there. DJ Bailey zips a quick pass to Johntay Cook II, and Cook showcases his speed and agility to turn it into a 42-yard touchdown. PAT good. Eagles 7, Vipers 3

11:56 2Q: FIELD GOAL VANDEGRIFT – Arnold knocks a 36-yard kick through the uprights and Vandegrift draws first blood in the 6A-DII title game. Vipers 3, Eagles 0

End 1Q: Vandegrift 0, DeSoto 0. The Vipers have the ball in field goal range on 4th-and-5 from the DeSoto 19-yard line. Perhaps Vandegrift coach Drew Sanders will send his tremendous kicker Hayden Arnold out to try for the game’s first points.

2:28 1Q: Both defenses are playing well early on and the Vipers force another punty by DeSoto. They’ll start with good field position at their own 40-yard line.

4:13 1Q: Vandegrift moves the ball but the drive fizzles out and Buchanan makes a nice quick kick on 4th-and-3 to send the Eagles back to their own 14-yard line to start the drive.

6:03 1Q: The Vipers’ defense makes a stop and forces a DeSoto punt. They’ll take over on their own 21-yard line to start their second offensive drive of the game.

9:02 1Q: Vandegrift goes three-and-out on its first drive without gaining a yard, but a terrific punt by Hudson Lilie and a penalty on the return pins DeSoto on their own 19-yard line.

10:25 1Q: DeSoto was flying down the field with chunk plays and had it in the red zone, but Jaden Trawick fumbled on his first carry of the game and the Vipers jumped on it. Huge play for the Vipers to avoid going down early after DeSoto’s first drive. Vipers take over on their own 21-yard line.

12:00 1Q: Vandegrift wins the coin toss and will defer its option to the second half, so DeSoto will receive the opening kick.