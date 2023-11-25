AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are 16 teams Class 6A teams in Texas still playing football this season and three of them hail from District 26 in the Austin area.

Lake Travis and Westlake will clash in a playoff version of Battle of the Lakes at 2 p.m., Dec. 2 from The Pfield in Pflugerville for the 6A Division I Region IV title while the Dripping Springs Tigers face off against Cibolo Steele for the 6A Division II regional crown at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome.

Since Dripping Springs moved up to 6A and into District 26 last year, they’ve gone deep in the playoffs while Westlake and Lake Travis have been postseason mainstays. Following the Cavaliers’ 34-7 win over San Antonio Brennan, a team that beat Lake Travis in the regional semifinals last season, Bears coach Stephen Basore told the San Antonio Express-News that the Austin-area schools “have a lot of resources.”

“They have a winning tradition and all that kind of thing,” Basore said. “We’re trying to build that here, but you got to get over that hump. And Austin is a really big hump every year.”

After beating the Cavs in last year’s regional semis, the Bears were walloped by Westlake 47-7 in the regional final. This season, Austin-area 6A teams are 5-1 against San Antonio schools across the two divisions. The only San Antonio-area school to pick up a win over an Austin-area team is Steele who beat McNeil in the area round 42-21. Dripping Springs and Steele will meet at 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at the Alamodome to decide who goes to the 6A DII semifinals.

Last year, Austin teams were 6-1 over San Antonio teams with Brennan’s win over Lake Travis the lone victory. In 2021, it was 4-1 in favor of Austin teams. Over the past three seasons, Austin-area teams are 15-3 against San Antonio-area teams in the 6A playoffs. That includes Vandegrift’s wins in the 2022 6A DII playoffs.

District 26 isn’t the only district in 6A with three teams still remaining, though. District 11, which encapsulates an area south of Dallas, has three teams still left including both defending state champions — Duncanville and DeSoto. Cedar Hill is also still alive in the Division II bracket. District 26, an area northwest of Houston that includes Beaumont, Humble and Galena Park, has three teams left. Galena Park North Shore and Humble Atascocita are set for a rematch of last year’s Division I Region III final while Humble Summer Creek plays Fort Bend Hightower in Division II.

Those three districts make up more than half of the remaining teams in 6A.

Regional final schedule for Central Texas teams

Class 6A Division I

Westlake (13-0) vs. Lake Travis (11-2), 2 p.m., Dec. 2, The Pfield, Pflugerville

Class 6A Division II

Dripping Springs (11-2) vs. Cibolo Steele (12-1), 7 p.m., Dec. 2, Alamodome, San Antonio

Class 5A Division II

Liberty Hill (9-4) vs. SA Pieper (12-1), time and location TBD

Class 4A Division II

Wimberley (13-0) vs. Sinton (10-2), 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1, SW Legacy Stadium, Von Ormy

Class 3A Division I

Blanco (11-2) vs. Edna (10-2), 7 p.m., Dec. 1, Bastrop Memorial Stadium, Bastrop