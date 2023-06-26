HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) – Major programs like Texas A&M, Penn State and Auburn came calling to offer Hutto’s Will Hammond a scholarship late in 2022. Despite the name value of those schools, the Hippos’ quarterback stayed locked in on the university that had been locked in on him.

“[Texas] Tech was there from day one,” said Hammond. “Spring of two years ago and they text me like every day. That’s really what recruiting should look like.”

The Lubbock-bound senior was invited to compete at the Elite 11 competition for the best quarterbacks in the country earlier in June. Hammond was able to train with some of the other most highly-recruited high schooler passers in the country.

“Really what it is is like a childhood dream come true,” said Hammond. “I remember getting the text…and I was like this is nuts. No way.”

Getting to compete at Elite 11 and receiving major college offers continues to grow Hammond’s brand. In the age of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), growing one’s following is of major importance. But there’s much more to Hammond’s focus.

“NIL isn’t what drew me to [Texas] Tech,” said Hammond. “Obviously some comes with it but really the main goal is to get developed in college and go on to the pros.”

Before suiting up for the Red Raiders is another year with the Hippos. Hutto is coming off a season where they missed the playoffs, and now Hammond’s goal is not to let that happen again.

“I’m going to be the best leader I can for you and I’m going to push you to the max,” said Hammond about his leadership style with his teammates. “And you’re either going to respond or you’re not. You’re going to have to make a decision whether you want to help the team or whether you don’t.”

Hutto is set to kick off the 2023 season at home against San Marcos on August 25.