AUSTIN (KXAN) — The search to find the top high school quarterback in the country takes a turn through Hutto.

Will Hammond, a senior for the Hippos and Texas Tech recruit, will take part in the Elite 11 finals — a high-level, invite-only quarterback camp held June 14-16 in Los Angeles. Hammond is one of 20 finalists who are competing to be named one of the Elite 11 signal-callers in the Class of 2024.

Elite 11 alumni include Quinn Ewers, Cade Klubnik, Austin Novosad, Sam Ehlinger, Hudson Card and Bryce Young among others. This year’s field features three quarterbacks from the Lone Star State — Aledo’s Hauss Hejny and Frisco Emerson’s Michael Hawkins Jr. — along with Hammond.

Hammond racked up 2,763 passing yards and 30 touchdowns for the Hippos last season, adding 828 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground as the team finished 5-5 and missed the postseason.

The Hippos open the 2023 campaign Aug. 25 at home against San Marcos.