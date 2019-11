HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto is locked into the two seed in District 11-5A Division 1 after a 42-20 win over Manor Friday night.

The Hippos scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to completely pull away from the Mustangs. Manor has clinched a playoff spot — likely the fourth seed.

Hutto (7-1, 4-1) finishes the regular season with Rouse. Manor (5-4, 3-2) will end the regular season against Cedar Park.