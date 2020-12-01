Cedar Ridge wins 31-21 against Hutto in battle for a playoff spot

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Ridge won 31-21 against Hutto Monday night. That means Cedar Ridge will clinch the fourth and final spot in the University Interscholastic League state playoffs from District 25-6A.
The game took place at Hutto Memorial Stadium and was broadcasted on KBVO-TV and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.
Hutto and Cedar Ridge were nearly even with three wins a piece in the district standings. Cedar Ridge played its first game in 17 days due to COVID-19 issues at other schools. The Raiders defeated Westwood 63-20 on Nov. 13.
Hutto is turning it around quickly after beating Westwood last Wednesday in its first game in two weeks.
