LIBERTY HILL (KXAN) — Hutto capped off their rout of Liberty Hill with a 95-yard drive that ended in a Mekhi Kimble touchdown.

It was the Hippos kind of night in a 42-14 win on the road at Liberty Hill.

Hutto’s high-powered offense put up more than 40 points for the second straight week after a 41-21 win against West Mesquite in week one.

Hutto hosts Del Valle next week. Liberty Hill hosts Manor.