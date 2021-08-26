How to watch: Westlake football opens season at Temple on KXAN.com

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Westlake Chaparrals hit the road to start a season full of hopes and expectations. Westlake football is on a determined quest to win an unprecedented third-straight UIL 6A state championship.

The Chaparrals won the 6A-D1 championship last season and the 6A-D2 trophy in 2019, ending a 23-year drought since the program’s first title in 1996.

The season starts Friday night against Temple high school. Watch the game live on KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m. KXAN will live stream every Westlake regular season football game live during the 2021 season.

Legendary Chaps football coach Todd Dodge will look to finish his head coaching career with a trophy, Dodge announced during the offseason he will retire from coaching after the 2021 season.

Westlake quarterback and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class. Klubnik threw for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 583 yards and 15 touchdowns during a 2020 season that catapulted him onto the national radar for college football coaches.

Klubnik’s top target also returns in junior receiver Jaden Greathouse, who led the team with 69 catches for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After the road trip to Temple, Westlake hosts Euless Trinity at Chaparral Stadium Sept. 10.