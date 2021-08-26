How to watch: Westlake football opens season at Temple on KXAN.com

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Westlake football wins 2020 state championship

Westlake football celebrates 2020 6A-D1 state championship. Photo: Chris Tavarez/KXAN

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Westlake Chaparrals hit the road to start a season full of hopes and expectations. Westlake football is on a determined quest to win an unprecedented third-straight UIL 6A state championship.

The Chaparrals won the 6A-D1 championship last season and the 6A-D2 trophy in 2019, ending a 23-year drought since the program’s first title in 1996.

The season starts Friday night against Temple high school. Watch the game live on KXAN.com, starting at 7:30 p.m. KXAN will live stream every Westlake regular season football game live during the 2021 season.

Legendary Chaps football coach Todd Dodge will look to finish his head coaching career with a trophy, Dodge announced during the offseason he will retire from coaching after the 2021 season.

Westlake quarterback and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class. Klubnik threw for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 583 yards and 15 touchdowns during a 2020 season that catapulted him onto the national radar for college football coaches.

Klubnik’s top target also returns in junior receiver Jaden Greathouse, who led the team with 69 catches for 1,145 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After the road trip to Temple, Westlake hosts Euless Trinity at Chaparral Stadium Sept. 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Bastrop vs Glenn | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Hays vs Bowie | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss