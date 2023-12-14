AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s history to be made at AT&T Stadium for high school football players in December, and you can watch it all unfold from home.

All of the games will be aired on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra. Games kick at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Class 1A 6-man games along with the 2A Division I state title games were played Wednesday.

Bally Sports Southwest’s highlight and breakdown show “Ford Championship Live” will be sandwiched between games at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 14-16.

Below are the dates and times of the games. Check the channel guide below or consult your TV provider to find Bally Sports Southwest.

Find Bally Sports Southwest in the Austin area DirecTV/DirectTV Stream: Channel 676 AT&T U-verse: 753 (SD) 1753 (HD) Spectrum: 54 Grande Communications: 55 (SD) 1155 (HD) Streaming: BallySports.com, Bally Sports app with a subscription to Bally Sports+

Here’s the entire state championship schedule at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Dec. 13-16. The links will take you to the boxscore of each game and will be updated after they are played.

Class 6A Division I

Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore, 3 p.m., Dec. 16, AT&T Stadium

Class 6A Division II

DeSoto vs. Humble Summer Creek, 7 p.m., Dec. 16, AT&T Stadium

Class 5A Division I

Aledo (15-0) vs. Smithson Valley (14-1), 7 p.m., Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Port Neches-Groves (14-1) vs. South Oak Cliff (13-2), 11 a.m., Dec. 16, AT&T Stadium

Class 4A Division I

Anna (14-1) vs. Tyler Chapel Hill (13-2), 11 a.m., Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 4A Division II

Bellville (15-0) vs. Gilmer (12-3), 3 p.m. Dec. 15, AT&T Stadium

Class 3A Division I

Malakoff 14, Franklin 7

Class 3A Division II

Gunter (15-0) vs. Tidehaven (14-0), 7 p.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium

Class 2A Division I

Timpson 49, Tolar 7

Class 2A Division II

Albany 28, Mart 10

Class 1A 6-man Division I

Gordon 70, Westbrook 20 (Game ended in third quarter due to 45-point mercy rule)

Class 1A 6-man Division II

Benjamin 82, Oglesby 34 (Game ended in third quarter due to 45-point mercy rule)