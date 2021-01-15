How to watch Texas high school football state championship games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a high school football season unlike any other, Class 5A and 6A football ends its 2020 season in 2021 Friday and Saturday.

Two Austin-area teams, Cedar Park and Westlake, are playing for state championships at AT&T Stadium, and while some fans will be allowed to watch the game in the stadium, folks that can’t or don’t want to make the trip to Arlington have options to follow the action.

Fox Sports Southwest has exclusive broadcasting rights and will televise all four state championship games. Here’s the schedule and ways to watch or listen:

Friday, Jan. 15

1 p.m., Class 5A Division 2 – Crosby (12-3) vs. Aledo (12-1)

7 p.m., Class 5A Division 1 – Cedar Park (13-0) vs. Denton Ryan (14-0)

Saturday, Jan. 16

1 p.m., Class 6A Division 2 – Katy (13-1) vs. Cedar Hill (12-1)

7 p.m., Class 6A Division 1 – Southlake Carroll (12-1) vs. Westlake (13-0)

How to watch/listen

TV – Fox Sports Southwest | Stream – FoxSportsGo | Audio – Texanlive.com

For the Cedar Park audio broadcast, go to vypelive.com.

Channel listings for Fox Sports Southwest in Austin

Spectrum: Main, 54; Plus, 319

Grande Communications: Main, 31 (SD), 831 (HD); Plus, 134 (SD), 934 (HD)

AT&T: 754 (SD), 1754 (HD)

Google Fiber: Main, 205; Plus, 206

DirecTV: 676

Dish Network: 416

Westlake won last year’s Class 6A-Division 2 championship with a 24-0 win over Denton Guyer. Cedar Park beat Frisco Lone Star in the 2015 Class 5A-Division 2 title game 22-6.