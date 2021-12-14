How to watch 2021 Texas high school football state championships

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Three Central Texas teams are chasing high school football supremacy this weekend at the UIL Texas football state championships. The annual celebration of the state’s best high school football starts Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

LBJ is carrying the banner for Austin ISD football, becoming the first Austin school to reach the state title game in nearly 50 years. Reagan (now Northeast Early College High School) played for the state championship in 1973. Reagan won the state title in 1970.

The Jaguars will face Stephenville in the 4A Division 1 championship Friday at 11 a.m.

Liberty Hill is back in the state championship game for the first time since 2018. The Panthers avenged a 2020 playoff loss to Crosby to reach the title.

Liberty Hill will face South Oak Cliff in the 5A Division II title game Saturday at 11 a.m.

Westlake is aiming at a third-straight state championship in head coach Todd Dodge’s final game. The legendary coach will retire after the season. The Chaparrals are putting together one of the best runs in Texas high school football.

The Chaps have won 39 straight games, dating back to the 2019 regular season. Westlake won the 6A Division 2 championship in 2019 and the 6A Division 1 championship in 2020. Westlake will face Denton Guyer in the championship game for the second time in three years.

UIL football state championships schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 15

11 a.m. | 1A Six-Man Division 1 | May (14-0) vs. Westbrook (10-4) | Bally Sports Southwest

2 p.m. | 1A Six-Man Division 2 | Strawn (14-0) vs. Matador Motley County (14-0) | Bally Sports Southwest

7 p.m. | 2A Division 1 | Shiner (15-0) vs. Hawley (15-0) | Bally Sports Southwest

Thursday, Dec. 16

11 a.m. | 2A Division 2 | Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1) | Bally Sports Southwest

3 p.m. | 3A Division 1 | Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0) | Bally Sports Southwest

7 p.m. | 3A Division 2 | Franklin (15-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) | Bally Sports Southwest

Friday, Dec. 17

11 a.m. | 4A Division 1 | LBJ (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0) | Bally Sports Southwest

3 p.m. | 4A Division 2 | China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1) | Bally Sports Southwest

7 p.m. | 5A Division 1 | Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0) | Bally Sports Southwest

Saturday, Dec. 18

11 a.m. | 5A Division 2 | Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1) | Bally Sports Southwest

3 p.m. | 6A Division 1 | Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1) | Bally Sports Southwest Plus

7 p.m. | 6A Division 2 | Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1) | Bally Sports Southwest Plus

How to watch/listen

TV – Bally Sports Southwest | Stream – Bally Sports | Audio – Texanlive.com

Some streamers may not be able to watch the championship game through the Bally Sports app. Currently, AT&T TV is the only cord-cutting option, offering the Bally Sports regional networks online without a cable subscription.

Channel listings for Bally Sports Southwest in Austin