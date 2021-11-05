Highlights: Westlake-Lake Travis battle for district championship

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Westlake vs. Lake Travis Football game_192033

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The stage was set for an epic edition of the Battle of the Lakes Friday night. Westlake and Lake Travis met for the first time in two years with a district title on the line.

COVID-19 canceled the 2020 rivalry game between the two Central Texas schools. The last meeting, in 2019, was the last time Westlake lost a football game. The Cavaliers knocked off their rivals 26-25 in that October 2019 regular season meeting.

Westlake is on a 33-game winning streak since the loss to Lake Travis.

While a district crown is on the line, this game has nothing to do with playoff positioning. Westlake (9-0, 6-0) has wrapped up the top seed in Division 2 for 26-6A, while Lake Travis (8-1, 6-0) will be the top seed in Division 1.

Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik returned to the Chaparrals after missing the last three games due to injury

Let’s take a look at the highlights from an entertaining game in west Austin.

Key plays from the Battle of the Lakes

First quarter: Klubnik jumpstarts the Chaps offense on his first series back, scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run. Westlake takes a 7-0 lead just minutes into the game.

First quarter: Two possessions for Westlake, two touchdowns for Klubnik. Jaden Greathouse is on the receiving end of a 44-yard touchdown pass from Klubnik. Chaps lead 14-0 just minutes into the game.

First quarter: Lake Travis isn’t going down without a fight. Bo Edmundson finds a wide-open Caleb Burton for a 33-yard touchdown. Cavaliers slice the deficit in half to 14-7.

First quarter: Klubnik has accounted for every Westlake score Friday night, earning his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run on third down. Westlake heads to the second quarter with a 21-7 lead.

Second quarter: The Westlake defense pounces on a throw from Edmundson early in the second quarter for another score. Senior Adam Sullivan goes 50 yards down the sideline for Westlake’s fourth touchdown of the night and a 28-7 lead.

Second quarter: Lake Travis got the response drive it needed after the Edmundson turnover. Cavaliers running back DJ Johnson busted off a 38-yard run to move into scoring territory. Edmundson capped off the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak touchdown. Westlake leads 28-14.

Second quarter: Klubnik is clicking in his first game back. The senior Clemson commit scored his fourth touchdown of the game with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Kubecka. Westlake leads 35-14.

Second quarter: Westlake’s defense forces a Lake Travis punt with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. The Chaps weren’t satisfied with the three-touchdown lead. One play into the drive, Chaps running back Jack Kayser goes 61 yards right up the middle for the Westlake touchdown. It’s 42-14 at halftime.

Third quarter: The first touchdown of the second half belongs to Caleb Burton. The 17-yard score will go down as a pass from Edmundson as Burton takes the pop pass around the corner, outrunning the Chaps defense for the score. Westlake leads 42-21.

Third quarter: It didn’t take long for Westlake to regain its 28-point lead. Kayser scores his second touchdown of the night. This time — it’s a kickoff return after the Lake Travis score. Kayser appeared to be bottled up near the sideline around the 50-yard line, but he squeezed through the kickoff coverage for the touchdown. Westlake leads 49-21.

Fourth quarter: Westlake is putting this edition of the Battle of the Lakes rivalry to bed after another Klubnik touchdown. The senior quarterback connects with junior Bryce Chambers for a 28-yard touchdown. Westlake leads 56-21.

Fourth quarter: Klubnik continues to drive Westlake down the field deep into the fourth quarter. The senior finds Pierce Turner down the sideline for a 52-yard catch. Turner was wrestled down at the 4-yard line. Chambers punched in Westlake’s ninth touchdown of the night. Chaps lead 63-21.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Anderson vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/21: Cedar Park vs Pflugerville | 7 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Georgetown vs. Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss