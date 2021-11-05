Highlights: Westlake-Lake Travis battle for district championship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The stage was set for an epic edition of the Battle of the Lakes Friday night. Westlake and Lake Travis met for the first time in two years with a district title on the line.

COVID-19 canceled the 2020 rivalry game between the two Central Texas schools. The last meeting, in 2019, was the last time Westlake lost a football game. The Cavaliers knocked off their rivals 26-25 in that October 2019 regular season meeting.

Westlake is on a 33-game winning streak since the loss to Lake Travis.

While a district crown is on the line, this game has nothing to do with playoff positioning. Westlake (9-0, 6-0) has wrapped up the top seed in Division 2 for 26-6A, while Lake Travis (8-1, 6-0) will be the top seed in Division 1.

Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik returned to the Chaparrals after missing the last three games due to injury

Let’s take a look at the highlights from an entertaining game in west Austin.

Key plays from the Battle of the Lakes

First quarter: Klubnik jumpstarts the Chaps offense on his first series back, scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run. Westlake takes a 7-0 lead just minutes into the game.

First quarter: Two possessions for Westlake, two touchdowns for Klubnik. Jaden Greathouse is on the receiving end of a 44-yard touchdown pass from Klubnik. Chaps lead 14-0 just minutes into the game.

First quarter: Lake Travis isn’t going down without a fight. Bo Edmundson finds a wide-open Caleb Burton for a 33-yard touchdown. Cavaliers slice the deficit in half to 14-7.

First quarter: Klubnik has accounted for every Westlake score Friday night, earning his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run on third down. Westlake heads to the second quarter with a 21-7 lead.

Second quarter: The Westlake defense pounces on a throw from Edmundson early in the second quarter for another score. Senior Adam Sullivan goes 50 yards down the sideline for Westlake’s fourth touchdown of the night and a 28-7 lead.

Second quarter: Lake Travis got the response drive it needed after the Edmundson turnover. Cavaliers running back DJ Johnson busted off a 38-yard run to move into scoring territory. Edmundson capped off the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak touchdown. Westlake leads 28-14.

Second quarter: Klubnik is clicking in his first game back. The senior Clemson commit scored his fourth touchdown of the game with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Kubecka. Westlake leads 35-14.

Second quarter: Westlake’s defense forces a Lake Travis punt with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. The Chaps weren’t satisfied with the three-touchdown lead. One play into the drive, Chaps running back Jack Kayser goes 61 yards right up the middle for the Westlake touchdown. It’s 42-14 at halftime.

Third quarter: The first touchdown of the second half belongs to Caleb Burton. The 17-yard score will go down as a pass from Edmundson as Burton takes the pop pass around the corner, outrunning the Chaps defense for the score. Westlake leads 42-21.

Third quarter: It didn’t take long for Westlake to regain its 28-point lead. Kayser scores his second touchdown of the night. This time — it’s a kickoff return after the Lake Travis score. Kayser appeared to be bottled up near the sideline around the 50-yard line, but he squeezed through the kickoff coverage for the touchdown. Westlake leads 49-21.

Fourth quarter: Westlake is putting this edition of the Battle of the Lakes rivalry to bed after another Klubnik touchdown. The senior quarterback connects with junior Bryce Chambers for a 28-yard touchdown. Westlake leads 56-21.

Fourth quarter: Klubnik continues to drive Westlake down the field deep into the fourth quarter. The senior finds Pierce Turner down the sideline for a 52-yard catch. Turner was wrestled down at the 4-yard line. Chambers punched in Westlake’s ninth touchdown of the night. Chaps lead 63-21.