High-scoring showdown expected between Lake Travis and Austin High

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Underdog Austin High will take its shot at toppling state power Lake Travis on Friday on Homecoming night for the Cavaliers.

Austin High quarterback Charles Wright has led the Maroons to a 3-0 start to the season — boosted by a 57-56 comeback win against Bowie two weeks ago. Austin High has scored over 50 points in all three contests while the defense has held it own, allowing two touchdowns each to Akins and Pflugerville Connally.

Wright, a University of Texas commit, is receiving the well-deserved attention, but the Maroons defense must step up to the challenge of stopping the Lake Travis offense.

As expected, Lake Travis boasts an elite offensive attack with sophomore quarterback Bo Edmundson and an impressive ground game. The Cavaliers are always dangerous on defense — a calling card for Lake Travis during previous championship runs.

Austin High and Lake Travis kickoff from Cavalier Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

