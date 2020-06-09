High school football workouts begin around Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There was activity on high school fields on Monday for the first time since the sports world shutdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Football teams are now allowed begin summer workouts and conditioning, per the University Interscholastic League.

At Vandegrift High School in Austin, the Vipers hit the field at 8 a.m with its limited summer strength and condition program.

“These last 11 weeks have been tough, not just on the kids, but the coaches” said Vandegrift head coach Drew Sanders. “It felt like a cool breath of fresh air.”

Teams have to follow protocol put in place by the UIL.

“We have to do our part so there’s no huge outbreak. I’ve had a lot of conversations with my friends in the coaching business, they’re talking it very serious and understand we have to get it right because there’s nothing like Friday nights in the fall,” Sanders said.

Vandegrift is coming off their second consecutive undefeated regular season. The Vipers open the season Friday August 28 against fellow Leander ISD power Cedar Park.

On April 17, the UIL canceled all 2020 spring sports championships in an effort to keep Texans safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19 through the state. On that same day, Gov. Abbott announced all Texas public schools would stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.