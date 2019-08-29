Taco Shack Bowl kicks off high school football season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 17-week high school football marathon in Texas begins on Thursday night around the state.

In Austin, one of the premier non-district games every year is the neighborhood showdown between Anderson High and McCallum High at House Park.

The contest kicks off KBVO-TV’s 10th season of live Thursday night high school football.

McCallum has won the last three games in the series and leads 9-8 since the rivalry was renamed the Taco Shack Bowl.

Last year, the Knights scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to take the lead from 13 points, and stopped Anderson at the goal line to win 21-20.

Austin American Statesman reporter Rick Cantu joined More Than the Score to talk about the uniqueness of this game and a look at some other story lines to keep an eye on this season.