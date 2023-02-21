AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas high school basketball playoffs are underway with the boys bi-district rounds wrapping up Tuesday and the girls are already into the regional quarterfinals.

Stony Point, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, took care of Anderson 67-46 on Monday and will take on either San Antonio Johnson or Cibolo Steele in the area round. The Tigers finished District 25 undefeated at 14-0 and they’re on a 15-game winning streak with a 30-1 record. The only team they’ve lost to is Mansfield Summit, a 63-58 contest on Dec. 29.

No. 8 San Marcos takes on San Antonio Clark at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the winner facing off with No. 13 Westlake in the area round. The Chaps edged Westwood 45-44 to claim the bi-district matchup Monday.

No. 20 Lake Travis plays Round Rock at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the winner taking on San Antonio Reagan in the area round. Buda Johnson beat Vandegrift 56-36 on Monday and will play either New Braunfels or San Antonio Brandeis in the area round.

On the girls side in 6A, Lake Travis takes on the No. 1 team in the state, SA Clark, in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lehman High School in Kyle.

In Class 5A, Hendrickson pounded Northeast Early College 100-50 to advance to the area round and will take on either Lake Creek or Ellison. The LBJ Jaguars got the best of Georgetown 70-57 and will play the winner of the Rudder/Shoemaker matchup.

East View beat McCallum 62-34 and will now play the winner of A&M Consolidated and Waco University in the area round.

Games to be played Tuesday are as follows:

Leander vs Boerne-Champion, 6:30 p.m., Dripping Springs HS

SA Wagner vs Hays, 8 p.m., Littleton Gym, San Antonio

SA Veterans Memorial vs Glenn, 7 p.m., Canyon Lake HS

No. 6 Rouse vs Kerrville Tivy, 6:30 p.m., Fredericksburg HS

Connally vs LASA, 7 p.m., Manor HS

On the girls side in 5A, Liberty Hill topped Kerrville Tivy 51-35 in a regional quarterfinal game and will play either SA Veterans Memorial or Vela. No. 3 SA Wagner and No. 11 Hays tangle in Littleton Gym at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 4 Pflugerville plays Lake Creek at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at A&M Consolidated in College Station. No. 9 Hendrickson takes on College Station at 6:30 p.m. at Hearne High School.

In Class 4A, Wimberley beat San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership Academy 57-44 to advance while Jarrell fell to Waco Connally 69-54. Manor New Tech travels to Blinn College in Brenham to take on Houston’s Mickey Leland Prep at 5:30 p.m., and Lampasas takes on La Vega at 7 p.m. at Belton High School. Marble Falls plays China Spring at 7 p.m. at Chaparral High School in Killeen.